German boxing promoter AGON has received the OK to present a boxing event despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities in Berlin approved the event application of AGON’s Sports Manager Dr. Strickrodt and under strict hygiene and safety regulations, AGON will conduct eight fights in Berlin’s “Havelstudios” on Friday, June 12th.

Due to the Corona regulations of the senate, only persons directly involved in the event, such as boxers, coaches and judges are allowed to participate. Spectators are not allowed.

AGON’s last event with three championship fights had to be cancelled due to Corona. As far as circumstances permit, AGON will make up for the cancelled championship fights on June 12th. This means that Jack Culcay will defend his WBO-International title and Björn Schicke his EBU-EU title. Vincenzo Gualtieri will tackle the German National championship.

AGONs-CEO Ingo Volckmann is glad to be back in the ring: “For us the event means a further step back to normal.”

The fights are available on bild.de on June 12th.