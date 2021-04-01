Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a big favorite over Anderson Silva in their upcoming June 19 boxing match. Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).
Anderson Silva vs Julio Chesar Chavez Jr.
Anderson Silva +275 (11/4)
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -350 (2/7)
Silva will win, Jr. will quit in the 4th round.
Junior vs Nick Diaz.
WBC High On Pot Championship.
These odds are retarded. A junior olympic kid will destroy Silva. Has anyone seen him box? He’s horrible.
I thought I seen it all but this is by far the biggest embarrassment in the history of the sport.
BOXING FACT.
Henry Armstrong was once an undisputed boxing champion in 3 weight classes, at the same time, and almost won a 4th, but was robbed, and that fight was called a draw.
Oscar De La Joya had 3 different women pregnant at once.
This will be the greatest fight since ‘85 when Tyson fought Secretariat 16 miles out in international waters.