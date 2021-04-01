April 1, 2021
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • These odds are retarded. A junior olympic kid will destroy Silva. Has anyone seen him box? He’s horrible.

    Reply

  • I thought I seen it all but this is by far the biggest embarrassment in the history of the sport.

    Reply

  • BOXING FACT.

    Henry Armstrong was once an undisputed boxing champion in 3 weight classes, at the same time, and almost won a 4th, but was robbed, and that fight was called a draw.

    Oscar De La Joya had 3 different women pregnant at once.

    Reply

  • This will be the greatest fight since ‘85 when Tyson fought Secretariat 16 miles out in international waters.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: