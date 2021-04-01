April 1, 2021
Boxing News

Boots Ennis ready to stomp on Lipinets

Undefeated welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis will look to cement his status as a rising star in the welterweight division when he takes on former world champion Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round battle that headlines action live on Showtime April 10 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

On facing his first former world champion: “He’s a good fighter, but it doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s just another day in the office. He’s a regular person just like anyone else.”

On Sergey calling him a ‘typical Philly fighter’: “I guess he knows I’m tough, gritty and I’m ready to rumble. I’m coming there to take a win home to Philadelphia and look good doing it, by any means.”

Zepeda returns in Ramirez-Taylor co-feature
Junior a 3:1 favorite over Silva

