May 8, 2024
Boxing News

June 7 DKP card reshuffled

The WBC cruiserweight title fight between world champion Norair “The Dark Horse” Mikaeljan (27-2, 12 KOs) and number one challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) will now headline promoter Don King’s June 7th card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The previously announced main event for the WBC People’s Championship featuring Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) against Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) isn’t officially off, but it looks shakey.

According to DKP, the bout will happen “…if Broner shows up. Blair will be there.”

Other matchups include:

  • WBA Continental USA middleweight champion Ian “The Young General” Green (18-2, 12 KOs) defending his title against Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs).
  • WBA NABA light heavyweight champion Ahmed “The American Pharoah” Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs) defending against Roamer Alexis Angulo (28-3, 23 KOs).
  • Unbeaten lightweights Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) and Antonio Williams (16-0-1, 7 KOs) for the WBC International title.
  • Heavyweight Cassius Chaney (23-1, 16 KOs) against Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (21-1-2, 15 KOs) for Chaney’s WBA Continental North American Championship belt.
  • Also, De’von Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) will meet Travis Floyd in a super lightweight attraction and Michael Oliveira (21-2, 16 KOs) in a super middleweight attraction vs. TBA.
