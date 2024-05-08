May 8, 2024
Golden Boy inks WBA #1 super light Sims

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of WBA #1 ranked super lightweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs), who will make his Golden Boy debut this summer.

“With a #1 ranking in the WBA, tremendous skills and a dynamite team behind him, Kenneth Sims is poised to make some real noise in the 140-pound division,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya. “Inside the company, we have a slew of mouth-watering match-ups for Kenneth that could quickly propel him into the world championship picture.”

  • Sims is an excellent fighter and another guy who was seemingly buried in PBC’s stable.

