The WBC Board of Governors has decided to confirm Carlos Adames as the WBC reigning middleweight champion as he is being elevated from interim champion to WBC world champion.
Adames replaces Jermall Charlo, who was arrested on Monday in Pearland, Texas for DWI, fleeing a police officer, and leaving the scene of a crash after being involved in a collision with another vehicle. He was released after posting bail.
The WBC says it will continue to do as much as possible to support Charlo during his difficult times with regards to mental wellness and after a thorough evaluation of the situation and understanding of the facts, they may rank Jermall at super middleweight.
Charlo hadn’t defended his WBC title since June 2021.
Should have been stripped years ago. It’s all good to support someone through mental health issues,but don’t punish other fighters and have them waiting on line while Charlo has years of inactivity. They had no choice after this fiasco. Never seen a fighter keep a title for so long without a defense.Im sure Adamea wanted to win the title in the ring.
I’m pretty sure Charlo can’t even make 160 anymore. Wish him all the best and hope he gets the help he needs but clearly he shouldn’t be champion right now.
Maybe this leads to Lara-Adames now?
Lucie, I thought of you when I read this. Adames owes you a xmas card as you have been calling for this for awhile!
The Charlo brothers could have been a household name, but they became snowflakes. One terrified of Tszyu and the other emotional issues. Millennials smh
So now you can just be named champion, whats next if Fury wins he will be stripped if he doesn’t fight Mike Hunter.
Looks like it may be a rap for, Jermall, mental health issues, ain’t no joke, without proper support. I believe it’s at the core of much of the issues plaguing society.