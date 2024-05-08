The WBC Board of Governors has decided to confirm Carlos Adames as the WBC reigning middleweight champion as he is being elevated from interim champion to WBC world champion.

Adames replaces Jermall Charlo, who was arrested on Monday in Pearland, Texas for DWI, fleeing a police officer, and leaving the scene of a crash after being involved in a collision with another vehicle. He was released after posting bail.

The WBC says it will continue to do as much as possible to support Charlo during his difficult times with regards to mental wellness and after a thorough evaluation of the situation and understanding of the facts, they may rank Jermall at super middleweight.

Charlo hadn’t defended his WBC title since June 2021.