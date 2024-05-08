Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is a 7:1 favorite to defeat former unified champion George Kambosos in their clash for the vacant IBF lightweight world title taking place this weekend at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Loma opened as a -550 favorite.

The card will air in the United States on Saturday night at 10PM ET/ 7PM PT on ESPN. The Australian telecast will start at 10AM on Sunday in Perth.