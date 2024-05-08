Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is a 7:1 favorite to defeat former unified champion George Kambosos in their clash for the vacant IBF lightweight world title taking place this weekend at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Loma opened as a -550 favorite.
The card will air in the United States on Saturday night at 10PM ET/ 7PM PT on ESPN. The Australian telecast will start at 10AM on Sunday in Perth.
Kambosos lost to the overrated Haney twice. Loma easy, unless the judges are like Tim Cheatham.
– Don’t have a dog in this fight, but I’d like to see a Lomachenko win here……
Loma is the homie and after getting shafted in Vegas. He is poised for a big win.
I thought Kambosos CLEARLY lost to Maxi Hughes after the Haney fights. I got Loma 9-3, 10-2ish.
I’m picking Loma by TKO after some early shaky moments where kambosos lands a few big shots in the first couple rounds. But Loma will figure him by round 3 and will be on cruise control until the tko comes in rd 10.
This should be a very entertaining fight based on styles alone. I see Loma winning but I’m not counting out Kambosos by no means. Kambosos beat Teo, but lost twice to Haney, but styles makes fight and this has a style to make it a very good fight.