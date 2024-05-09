Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

After a tremendously successful and fun Meet The Champs cocktail event last night, Wednesday morning kicked off with the general assembly in the ballroom of the Marriott San Juan.

As per usual, self-introductions were in order to start things off. Everyone from the IBF board members, fighters, managers, promoters, judges, referees, commissioners, media members and even spouses all took the microphone to introduce themselves and what their affiliation with the IBF is.

President Daryl Peoples started off with mention of some pending rules changes within the IBF, some very significant, as well as stressing “training, training, training” for ring officials. Peoples briefly touched on strict rules coming up on doping. “No six months, no one year, but a TWO YEAR ban for PED offenders.”

“Financially, the IBF is in good shape. Our treasurer Randy Neumann couldn’t be here due to a family emergency, but he’s ready, willing and able to be contacted any time if you have questions regarding the financial status of the IBF.”

Championship chair Carlos Ortiz ran the numbers on IBF activity, among which there were 25 male world title fights, 23 female world title fights and 141 overall IBF affiliated fights, with 47 cancelled for various reasons.

Ratings chair George Martinez ran down the status of several weight classes, including the vacant Cruiser title which will be disputed by former champs Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis in a rematch on May 18. May 12 will be the date to fill the vacant IBF Lightweight title in Perth, Australia between former champs George Kambosos and Vasyl Lomachenko. There has been and will be, much activity to fill the #1 and #2 spots for mandatory positions in several weight classes.

Secretary Aaron Kizer shared the story of how Daryl Peoples became president 13 years ago, which is quite funny, interesting and complex, like boxing in general. Kizer was part of the process however, of electing Peoples and to date, finds it one of the best things he’s been a part of in boxing.

IBF VP Melvina Lathan listed the winners of the SARB scholarhip fund and encouraged both referees and judges to work together along with the ringside physicians and attend each others’ seminars.

Attorney Geoffrey Cajigas was welcomed aboard as the new IBF legal counsel, taking over for the recently retired Linda Pope Torres.

Vice Chairman of ratings, Ben Kielty, gave his Austral-Asian report. There were 18 IBF affiliated fights in the Austral-Asian region, including 3 men’s world titles, 2 female world titles and 2 eliminators.

With that, President Peoples encouraged all on hand to enjoy the sun, grab a bite and be back for the afternoon sessions which include the referees seminar as well as the ratings meeting.

****

The afternoon session commenced at 1:30 with the referees seminar in Ballroom II-IV. The seminar was headed by world class ref Steve Willis with an assist from fellow championship referees Tony Weeks and Danrex Tapdasan.

Willis’s key points of focus were:

Readiness

Customs & Protocols

Preparations

Common Fouls

Mechanics

When To Stop A Fight

Readiness: trip prep, passport, uniform, etc. Willis called on former classmate and ref Eric Dali to describe their mutual philosophy on calming techniques and removing anxiety and pre-fight jitters (for referees themselves).

Customs & Protocols: know the ways of the country in which you’re working. Refrain from alcohol, even if offered by the promoter at a pre-fight dinner.

Preparations: get proper sleep, especially if you’ve flown a long way for the assignment. If possible, check out the ring, canvas, ropes ahead of time.

Common Fouls: Low blows, hitting on the break, rabbit punches (behind the head), head butts, kidney punch and holding.

Several video clips displaying these fouls were screened for discussion.

Mechanics: Advantage-Disadvantage, positioning, selling your call/decision. Referee position is key. Don’t get behind the fighters – be on the “open side” or “in the pocket.”

When to Stop a Fight: Fairness and what is good for the sport/fighter, during the round or in the rest period, were key points in this discussion.

****

The ratings meeting took place in Ballroom I at 2 p.m. The ratings committee was helmed by chairman George Martinez and the panel consisted of championship chair Carlos Ortiz, Ben Kielty, Massimiliano Bianco and Levi Martinez. Dozens of international promoters and managers lobbied for their respective fighters to be moved up or into the ratings.

It’s a free night for all delegates tonight. Tomorrow will see the judges seminar, medical seminar and the annual awards banquet.

_

