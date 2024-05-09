In a crossroads fight, former world super welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets (18-3-1, 13 KOs) spoiled the U.S. debut of British star Robbie Davies Jr (23-5, 15 KOs) with a ten round unanimous decision on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Davies rocked Lipinets in both rounds three and four. Lipinets broke Davies’ nose and dropped him in round five. Lipinets dropped Davies twice in round eight, but then Davies rocked Lipinets again at the end of the round. In the end, scores were 95-92, 96-91, 98-89.

Unbeaten heavyweight Fernely Feliz Jr (8-0, 6 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision against durable Cesar Navarro (11-2, 9 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.

Unbeaten super featherweight Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a third round TKO against Alberto Mercado (17-7-1, 4 KOs). The bout was stopped due to a nasty cut suffered by Mercado.