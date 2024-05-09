Lightweights Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos faced off at the final press conference for their clash for the vacant IBF world title taking place this weekend at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Loma and Kambosos locked eyes for three-and-a-half minutes before they were separated.

The card will air in the United States on Saturday night at 10PM ET/ 7PM PT on ESPN. The Australian telecast will start at 10AM in Perth.

Vasiliy Lomachenko: “We have a fight. We prepared very hard. And like I said, it will be very interesting…I’m just looking forward to the IBF title. I need to take my title, and then after that, I can think about my future.”

George Kambosos Jr: “I’m extremely confident. I bring that confidence from my preparation. I’ve had a tremendous training camp. The confidence is higher than ever. When I beat Lomachenko, there will be no more road for him to go. This is retirement for him.”