By Joe Koizumi

The newly crowned WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs) established some remarkable records upon his coronation this Monday in Japan, as follows:

Takei is the 100th world champion ever produced from boxing clubs here in Japan (only those authorized by the Japan Boxing Commission) since Yoshio Shirai acquired the world flyweight belt by dethroning Dado Marino at Korakuen Baseball Stadium, Tokyo, on May 19, 1952. Japan has completely dominated all the four world championships in the bantamweight category—WBC Junto Nakatani, WBA Takuma Inoue, IBF Ryosuke Nishida and WBO Yoshiki Takei. Now Japan holds no less than ten world champions in the smaller divisions:122 Naoya Inoue (Undisputed)

118 Nakatani, Takuma Inoue, Nishida and Takei

115 Kazuto Ioka (WBA)

115 Kosei Tanaka (WBO)

112 Seigo Yuri Akui (WBA)

108 Kenshiro Teraji (WBC, WBA)

105 Ginjiro Shigeoka (IBF)

We hope to watch world bantam tournaments by our champs.