Heavyweight Junior Fa surprised the boxing world in recent days when he abruptly announced his retirement, thus withdrawing from his scheduled bout on May 25 against Arslanbek Makhmudov. IBF #12, WBC #14 rated Makhmudov will now face Miljan Rovcanin (27-3, 18 KOs) on the big Eye of the Tiger card at the Gervais Auto Centre in Shawinigan, Québec, Canada. Rovcanin is the main sparring partner for Filip Hrgovic.

“Rovcanin is a good veteran who combines size and punching power. The only defeats he suffered were at the hands of the American super prospect, Jared Anderson, and the only man to defeat Arslanbek, Agit Kabayel,” said Makhmudov’s trainer Marc Ramsay.

In addition to Makhmudov-Rovcanin, the main event will feature WBC #2, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #4 super middleweight Christian ‘Solide’ Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) against Mark Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs). ESPN+ will televise.