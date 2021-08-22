The scariest moment on Saturday night was unbeaten featherweight Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo’s brutal tenth round knockout of Julio Ceja in their WBC featherweight title eliminator.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman gives an update on Ceja’s status: “Have just spoken with Duane Ford who supervised last night event and has been in close contact with Bob Bennett about Julio Ceja and the report is favorable as there is no brain bleed but an orbital fracture the medical attention is top of the top. Exemplary performance by NSAC.”
I want to expend my full prayers to Julio Ceja, his team, and his family.
Very Sad … Mort.
thank GOD his still alive he should heal in no time for his orbital fracture which should heal about 24 days after surgery!!
Thank goodness for the invention of CT scans to rule out cranial bleeds.
Magnifico Magsayo will keep fans excited and thrilled with his action packed Manny Pacquiao style of fighting. Prayers for Julio Ceja…