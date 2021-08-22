The scariest moment on Saturday night was unbeaten featherweight Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo’s brutal tenth round knockout of Julio Ceja in their WBC featherweight title eliminator.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman gives an update on Ceja’s status: “Have just spoken with Duane Ford who supervised last night event and has been in close contact with Bob Bennett about Julio Ceja and the report is favorable as there is no brain bleed but an orbital fracture the medical attention is top of the top. Exemplary performance by NSAC.”