Yordenis Ugas: “I told you, I am the champion of the WBA and I showed it tonight. I’m very emotional. A lot of people say Cubans can’t win the big fight. So, I’m very proud that I got this win for Cuba and showed what we are all about. My trainer, Ismael Salas, and I had a plan. We were going to move him around; we were going to use the jab and keep him off balance. That was the whole game plan. The right hand was a shot I had planned to use on Manny. It kept working so I kept using it.”
Manny Pacquiao: “In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao in the ring. I don’t know. Let me rest first, relax and make a decision if I’ll continue to fight or not.”
Spence would have starched Manny!! Seriously folks….
Spence is PAST TENSE, because, he had to get drunk and drove drunk. Dumb Ass Errol won’t end up in the IBHOF, because of his stupidity. Unless he gets a compassionate bid, which would be butt fucking bullshit.
I was wrong in my prediction. I had Manny on a UD due to his high work rate and speed. However, after watching the fight, it was rather stagnant to watch. Manny was really showing his age in the later rounds with being more flat-footed, arm punching, and getting tagged with some right hooks as a sitting target on the outside. Manny still fights well for his age. However, not so sure Manny should continue on inside the ring at this point in time. If Spence and Ugas fight that would be easy to predict. Spence all the way.
On a side note, I swear Ugas looked like Zab Judah coming out into the ring with that white robe on.
Manny Pacquiao – You will end up in the IBHOF. That I can guarantee. I wish you well in your next bout, against Rodrigo Duterte, for The Philippines Presidency, Boychik. We all expect you to be a great president. I would love to make other comments, but that goes against the rules, and yours truly enjoys making these posts. Getting banned is Un-Mort.
Yordenis Ugas – Let’s not be obtuse. You beat a depleted (diminished) version of PAC, Boychik. This was not the PAC of old. However, you exhibited great skills, and are a legitimate contender. With Spence out for life, because he had to be a dumb fuck with his drinky drinks and drunk driving, you might be the best welterweight today. Keep working hard. Don’t get lazy. Remember your Cuban roots. Train like you did in Cuba, without the Slavery / Oppression Bullshit. Just know, Mort is proud.
Overall, you are both good men. I wish you well.
