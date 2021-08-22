Yordenis Ugas: “I told you, I am the champion of the WBA and I showed it tonight. I’m very emotional. A lot of people say Cubans can’t win the big fight. So, I’m very proud that I got this win for Cuba and showed what we are all about. My trainer, Ismael Salas, and I had a plan. We were going to move him around; we were going to use the jab and keep him off balance. That was the whole game plan. The right hand was a shot I had planned to use on Manny. It kept working so I kept using it.”

Manny Pacquiao: “In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao in the ring. I don’t know. Let me rest first, relax and make a decision if I’ll continue to fight or not.”