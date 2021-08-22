Unbeaten local super featherweight Jonathan “Zurdo” Fierro (11-0, 10 KOs) stopped Angel Daniel “Panterita” Tamez (7-2, 6 KOs) in round two on Saturday night at the Jalisco Arena in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Time was 1:25.

The semi-main event featured lightweight Leonel “Principe” Moreno (10-1-1, 6 KOs) stopping Juan Diego “El Vaquero” Reyes (6-2-1, 6 KOs) in 58 seconds of round one.

Rounding out the card…

Nancy Franco UD Jessica Rangel 6 rds flyweights. 59-56 twice and 58-55

Brian Rico TKO 1(54 seconds) Sergio Rivas 8 rds lightweights

Yair Morelos no contest accidental headbutt vs Gerardo Avila Pena 6 rds super lightweights

David Anco UD Fernando Flores 6 rds lightweights

Ivan Perez KO 1:54 round 1 Yael Gildo 4 rds bantamweights

Eduardo Castellon UD Daniel Gonzalez 4 rds lightweights. 40-36 3xs

The show was promoted by Makina Boxing Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO).