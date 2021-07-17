Joyce, Takam trade words Promoter Frank Warren is doing a masterful job building a buzz for the heavyweight clash between Joe Joyce and Carlos Takam ahead of their July 24th clash at the SSE Arena in London. Joyce is a 10:1 favorite, but you’d never know. _ Martinez-Rose on Sept 18 in Spain Ulysse stops Theroux to retain NABF title

