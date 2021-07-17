July 17, 2021
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Takam was beaten one-sided when he fought Joshua and was even stopped in the process. Takam talking trash to pump his confidence and ego up right before he is smeared in the ring again. Takam has no power to even hold Joyce off coming at him.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: