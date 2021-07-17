Promoter Frank Warren is doing a masterful job building a buzz for the heavyweight clash between Joe Joyce and Carlos Takam ahead of their July 24th clash at the SSE Arena in London. Joyce is a 10:1 favorite, but you’d never know.
Takam was beaten one-sided when he fought Joshua and was even stopped in the process. Takam talking trash to pump his confidence and ego up right before he is smeared in the ring again. Takam has no power to even hold Joyce off coming at him.