Martinez-Rose on Sept 18 in Spain By Gabriel F. Cordero 46-year-old former two-division world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez (53-3-2, 30 KOs) returns on September 18 against Brian Rose (32-6-1, 8 KOs), 36, in Valdemoro, Madrid in Spain. Martinez returned to the ring last year in Spain, winning both by knockout to earn a #3 ranking in the WBA at middleweight. Afu gets Charlo-Castaño plum Ulysse stops Theroux to retain NABF title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.