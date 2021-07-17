Panamanian referee Hector Afu will be the third man in the ring when Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño meet today for the undisputed super welterweight world championship tonight in San Antonio, Texas. The judges will be Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Nelson Vazquez (P.R.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.).

Charlo remains a -275 favorite to unify the WBA, WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

The co-feature clash between Rolando Romero and Anthony Yigit is still being billed as a twelve round WBA interim lightweight title fight, although Romero, who made weight, can’t lose the title, and obviously Yigit, who missed weight by over five pounds, can’t win the title.

The Showtime telecast starts at 9PM ET/6PM PT.