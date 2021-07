Ulysse stops Theroux to retain NABF title Former WBA gold super lightweight title challenger Yves Ulysse Jr (20-2, 11 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over David Theroux (16-5, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada. Ulysse dropped Theroux in rounds two and five. Time was 1:11. Other Results:

Clovis Drolet TKO3 Danyk Croteau (super middleweight)

Raphael Courchesne KO5 Larone Whyte (super welterweight) Jerusalem tops Landero for OPBF belt

