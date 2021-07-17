July 17, 2021
Boxing Results

Jerusalem tops Landero for OPBF belt

Rising minimumweight prospect Melvin Jerusalem (17-2, 10 KOs) captured the OPBF minumumweight belt by dominating Toto Landero (11-6-2, 2 KOs) via unanimous decision over twelve rounds on Friday at the Tabunoc Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu, Philippines. Landero was tough and came in aggressive engaging Jerusalem in a rumble but Jerusalem was just to classy accurate. The fight went the full distance but showed Jerusalem the clear winner.

In the supporting bout, Dave Apolinario (15-0, 9 KOs) made a quick disposal of Charlie Malupangue (15-9-1, 8 KOs) by knocking him out in the third round earning him the WBA Asia super flyweight title.

On the undercard, KJ Cataraja scored a seventh round TKO win over Cris Alfante in their superfly match-up. Christian Araneta stopped Richard Claveras in the very first round. Criztian Pitt Laurente improved his undefeated record to 7-0 with a third round KO win over Kim Lindog. Jeo Santisima disposed of Allan Alberca in the very first round. Esneth Domingo earned a ten round unanimous decision win over Rolan Jay Biendima. Judy Flores wins over Isagani Saludar via third round knockout. And in the opening bout, Alex Santisima halted Jay-Ar Arnates in the second round.

