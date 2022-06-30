WBO #1 heavyweight Joe Joyce and perennial gatekeeper Christian Hammer faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s clash at the OVA Arena in London. The fight will air in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Joe Joyce: “I’ve had a great training camp in Las Vegas again with Salas, rehabbed the injury and I’ve been adding more tools to the arsenal. I am in a good place mentally, physically and I think Hammer is going to be a good test and a good fight. He is tough, durable, and has been in there with some really good names…I am not going to put any pressure on myself by predicting rounds. It could go the distance or I could take him out.”

Christian Hammer: “I am really happy to get the chance of a fight with Joyce and I am looking forward to it. I am feeling very well and I am in good shape. This is a big chance for me and I will give everything. I haven’t come here only for travel.”