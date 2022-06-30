The World Boxing Organization (WBO) today unveiled details for the upcoming 2022 Convention, to be held October 24-28 at The Royal Sonesta Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The gathering will include the Executive Committee general elections as well as the annual awards dinner, and referees’ and judges’ workshops. Among the subjects to be discussed will be the role of the WBO in the exponential growth that women’s professional boxing is currently experiencing.

