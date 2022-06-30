Mikhalkin: I don’t think he’s hurt, he just wants to avoid me!

This Saturday’s scheduled light heavyweight clash between former world title challengers Igor Mikhalkin and Callum Johnson on the Joyce-Hammer undercard is off due to an undisclosed injury suffered by Johnson.

“The fight was supposed to take place two years ago, but was postponed several times and then completely canceled due to the pandemic,” stated a disappointed Mikhalkin. “When we got the call a few weeks ago that we could finally fight Johnson for the WBO Global and WBC Silver titles, I was overjoyed. So I’m all the more disappointed that Johnson is pulling out of the affair again. I find his behavior unsportsmanlike. Why is he suddenly hurt now? I prepared for weeks, was at the training camp in Antalya, and had very good sparring. I don’t think he’s hurt, he just wants to avoid me. He’ll have to hang up his gloves to avoid me!”