IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) and undefeated challenger Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) faced off at Thursday’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Australia. ESPN+ will air the fight card live in the U.S. beginning at 5:30AM ET, 2:30AM PT, so set your alarm clock.

Mairis Briedis: “He’s predicted this will be a war, but I don’t know how I will feel in the ring or how he will feel in the ring. As Mike Tyson said, ‘All the plans change after one punch to the head’. There’s going to be a feeling-out process after some dancing and punching. I wish him all the best.”

Jai Opetaia: “I’ve been waiting a long time for this opportunity, I can’t wait and I feel ready. I know he’s a great fighter, but I’m a new generation of great coming through. Everything he’s done, that’s all in the past now. It’s my time…I’m ready for those deep waters, I’m ready to dig deep. I know this is going to be a war and I’m ready for it.”