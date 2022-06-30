Flansburg Collection up for auction Walter “Butch” Flansburg, a Florida boxing pioneer, passed away earlier this year. A former president of the National Boxing Association and founder and original president of The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, Butch loved the Sweet Science and amassed a huge collection of boxing memorabilia. Now his entire personal collection — signed posters, gloves, championship belts and other collectibles will be up for auction. Details. Kingry Virtual Press Conference Highlights Briedis-Opetaia Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

