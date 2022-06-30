Undefeated lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) hosted a virtual media roundtable call ahead of his scheduled 12-round fight against former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles and streamed live on DAZN.

“I think it’s pretty obvious where we are headed once we pass Fortuna,” said Garcia. “I am going to campaign for the fight against Gervonta Davis. We want to be transparent about the process to prove to the people that we want this fight. I try to find ways to exploit the truth and clear the fog. I have to be transparent, just like I was with the Cruz negotiations.”

“I am a great fighter. I am going to show you the difference between me and Jojo Diaz and Robert Easter Jr. Nothing is guaranteed, but I am 99.999% confident I will take Fortuna out early.”

“I have been taking steps with surrounding myself with people who want the best for me. People that will not contribute stress and pressure on my life. I am focusing on what keeps me happy and what songs keep me happy.”