June 30, 2022
Boxing Results

Ex-champ Tanaka halts Hashizume, wins WBO AP 115lb belt

Tanaka00

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Formerly three-division world champ Kosei Tanaka (17-1, 10 KOs), 114.75, impressively captured the WBO Asia Pacific 115-pound belt as he battered unbeaten defending titlist Masayoshi Hashizume (19-1-2, 11 KOs), 115, to the punch to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:52 of the fifth round on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Annihilated by compatriot Kazuto Ioka in quest of his WBO junior bantam belt in 2020, Tanaka edged world-rated Sho Ishida and thus seized the regional belt to his credit. Tanaka said, “I’m willing to win my fourth belt in the 115-pound category.”

Highly expected ex-amateur ten-time national champ, tall southpaw Taiga Imanaga, 136.5, decked his pro debut by knocking out Takahiro Hamazaki (3-9-3, 1 KO), 136, at 2:49 of the second round in a scheduled six. His amateur mark was 113-13 in 126 contests.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

_

Akhmedov, Kilic in action on July 30

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Tanaka was a 3 weight world champion after his 12th fight, when he was 23 and even now, he’s just turned 27. 115 is a fun division right now and he’s definitely one of the bigger names, be interesting to see where he goes next.

    Reply
    • >