By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Formerly three-division world champ Kosei Tanaka (17-1, 10 KOs), 114.75, impressively captured the WBO Asia Pacific 115-pound belt as he battered unbeaten defending titlist Masayoshi Hashizume (19-1-2, 11 KOs), 115, to the punch to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:52 of the fifth round on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Annihilated by compatriot Kazuto Ioka in quest of his WBO junior bantam belt in 2020, Tanaka edged world-rated Sho Ishida and thus seized the regional belt to his credit. Tanaka said, “I’m willing to win my fourth belt in the 115-pound category.”

Highly expected ex-amateur ten-time national champ, tall southpaw Taiga Imanaga, 136.5, decked his pro debut by knocking out Takahiro Hamazaki (3-9-3, 1 KO), 136, at 2:49 of the second round in a scheduled six. His amateur mark was 113-13 in 126 contests.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

