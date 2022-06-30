World-ranked super middleweight contender Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KOs), a training partner of unified middleweight world champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin, will meet TBA in a ten-rounder on July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center).

In an eight-round super middleweight scrap, Cem ‘Champ’ Kilic, (16-1, 8 KOs) will face TBA.

These bouts take place on the undercard of a celebrity boxing pay-per-view show billed as Social Gloves: ‘No More Talk’ headlined by a grudge match between YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEson Gib. In the co-feature, former Los Angeles Laker Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young faces hip-hopper BlueFace. Also, in a heavyweight boxing exhibition between former NFL All-Pro running backs, Le’Veon Bell collides with Adrian Peterson.

In other pro boxing matches, undefeated female welterweight Summer Lynn (7-0, 3 KOs) faces Crystal Morales (9-11, 2 KOs) for the WBA NABA women’s title, Freddie Roach-trained light heavyweight Marco Deckmann (9-1, 7 KOs) meets James Ballard (10-4, 3 KOs), in a scheduled six-rounder.

In four-rounders, junior welterweight Tayden ‘The Heat’ Beltran (3-0-1, 2 KOs) battles MMA veteran and pro debuting boxer Benji Gomez, lightweight Mattias Radcliffe (2-0-1, 1 KO) clashes with Christian Renteria (9-12, 8 KOs), and featherweight Joshua Garcia, (4-0, 2 KOs) will face an opponent to be announced.

The card is presented by Bash Boxing in association with Simply Greatness Productions and NextGen Boxing.