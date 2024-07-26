Heavyweight “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (16-2, 15 KOs) will have a 24.5 pound weight edge against Derek “War” Chisora (34-13, 23 KOs) for their clash on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. Joyce weighed 281.2 and Chisora weighed 256.7. The bout can be seen on ESPN+ in the US and TNT Sports in the UK.

Other Weights:

Dennis McCann 121.7 vs. Ionut Baluta 121.8

Moses Itauma 239.8 vs. Mariusz Wach 287.4

Ryan Garner 129.4 vs. Archie Sharp 129.1

Royston Barney-Smith 129.4 vs. Briam Barajas 128.5

Sean Noakes 146.8 vs. Inder Bassi 145.7

Raven Chapman 125.8 vs. Yohana Sarabia 123.8

Aadam Hamed 139.7 vs. Georgi Velichkov 139.9

Brandun Lee 143.5 vs. Juan Anacona 142.4

Umar Khan 127 vs. Kaddour Hmiani 125.6

Jermaine Dhliwayo 134 vs. Engel Gomez 135.6