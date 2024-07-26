Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing Promotions) presented a night of boxing Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The site of the event was Arellano’s popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican restaraunt. The 6 round cruiserweight main event featured the return of unbeaten Carlos ‘Pupita’ Fidel Guity Miranda(7-0, 3 KOs) of Honduras who unanimously decisioned journeyman Armando Reeves (4-18-3, 1 KO). Guity´s last fight was nearly 8 years ago where he scored an 9th round TKO in a scheduled 12 round bout in Venenzuela vs a local fighter to win a regional WBC title. Guity who is now 26, was a promising prospect prior to this layoff hopes to get back on track and properly drop down to his appropriate weight class. The 6ft Guity now resides in the U.S. and is scheduled to be active in bouts for the rest of 2024 under the promotion of Arellano. All judges scored it a shutout 60-54 for Guity who decisively boxed his way to victory.
Rounding out the card:
Hebreux Francois TKO1 Caius Jones
Macro Hall Jr TKO2 Anthony Woods
Ok I have some questions about Mr Pupita. I’ll ignore the fact the fight was held in a Mexican Restaurant…hey, why not? I first heard of Carlos Fidel “Pupita” Guity Miranda yesterday on Fightnews. I read his name as “Guilty” Miranda which I thought was a clever play on his last name of Miranda, as in Miranda Rights. It’s Guity and that’s part of his actual, very long name. I was intrigued that he hadn’t fought in 8 years and he’s only 26. I looked him up and he last fought as an 18 year old lightweight, he’s now a Cruiserweight. He is also from Honduras, not a country known for producing a lot of boxers. Of course Teofemo Lopez is Honduran but born and raised in Brooklyn. Now that Miranda is US based, I look forward to seeing how is career develops