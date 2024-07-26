Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing Promotions) presented a night of boxing Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The site of the event was Arellano’s popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican restaraunt. The 6 round cruiserweight main event featured the return of unbeaten Carlos ‘Pupita’ Fidel Guity Miranda(7-0, 3 KOs) of Honduras who unanimously decisioned journeyman Armando Reeves (4-18-3, 1 KO). Guity´s last fight was nearly 8 years ago where he scored an 9th round TKO in a scheduled 12 round bout in Venenzuela vs a local fighter to win a regional WBC title. Guity who is now 26, was a promising prospect prior to this layoff hopes to get back on track and properly drop down to his appropriate weight class. The 6ft Guity now resides in the U.S. and is scheduled to be active in bouts for the rest of 2024 under the promotion of Arellano. All judges scored it a shutout 60-54 for Guity who decisively boxed his way to victory.

Rounding out the card:

Hebreux Francois TKO1 Caius Jones

Macro Hall Jr TKO2 Anthony Woods