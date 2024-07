Weights from Los Angeles Omar Cande Trinidad 125.8 vs. Viktor Slavinskyi 124.8

Gor Yeritsyan 146.8 vs. Aram Amirkhanyan 146.4

Iyana ‘Roxy’ Verduzco 124.8 vs. Colleen Davis 124.2

Abel Mejia 129.6 vs. Jose Jesus Correa Abarca 130

Jaybrio Pe Benito 130.8 vs. Michael Land 130

Adan Palma 120.8 vs. Roberto Pucheta 120.6

Chantel Navarro 121.6 vs. Wildalys Rivera 121 Venue: Commerce Casino Events Center, Commerce, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: UFC Fightpass Joyce, Chisora London Weigh-In Kenneth Simms Jr. Exclusive Interview Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.