By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the WBA #1 ranked super lightweight Kenneth “Bossman” Simms, Jr., as he makes his Golden Boy debut on the Ortiz Jr-Bohachuk card at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Sat, Aug. 10 and live on DAZN. Simms Jr. has not been in the ring since his thrilling win against Batyr Akhmedov in May 2023. Simms Jr. is facing the always tough TBA at this time. Simms Jr. talked about the Akhmedov fight, his signing with Golden Boy and his hopes to fight for a title shot soon in the stacked 140lb division. He also shared his thoughts on Bud Crawford moving up to face Israil Madrimov on Aug. 3 and potentially Canelo down the road plus seeing Bud and Andre “SOG” Ward share the ring recently and much more in this exclusive interview.