July 25, 2024
Boxing News

Shields-Joanisse Final Press Conference

Salita Promotions 30
Photo: Adam J. Dewey

The final press conference was held today for undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields attempting to win a historic title in a fourth weight division by challenging WBC female heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on DAZN Saturday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The vacant WBO female light heavy belt will also be on the line.

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse: “I’m not a trash talker, I respect Claressa Shields and I know what’s she accomplished, but a fight is a fight. I’ll be ready Saturday night and I’m coming home with the belt in my suitcase. It’s going to be a fight, but I’m going to win it.”

Claressa Shields: “She says she doesn’t trash talk. I trash talk and back it up. I will be heavyweight champion Saturday, and nobody will stand in my way. Her size means nothing to me. I’m coming from 160 pounds, but I will be the bear Saturday night…she rubs me the wrong way. When I take her belt from her, she’s going back to Canada with nothing. She’s going home with a paycheck and beltless. That’s it…pray for Vanessa because she’s going down Saturday night.”

