It’s official. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez will put his unified WBC, WBA and WBO world titles on the line against undefeated WBA #1 mandatory contender Edgar Berlanga. The fight takes place on a September 14 Mexican Independence Day weekend pay-per-view show from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale next week.
Canelo Alvarez: “I am very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico. It’s exciting to be part of another great Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion. I am proud to contribute to this legacy and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event.”
Edgar Berlanga: “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I deserve to be here, and I’m going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Álvarez on Sept. 14. I will prove that my Puerto Rican heritage surpasses Mexican boxing, from Gómez to Trinidad to Cotto, and now to Berlanga. I will reclaim what is rightfully ours!”
The co-main event will feature reigning WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara against former two-division champion Danny “Swift” García.
Such a weak double-bill, so gladthings like this can be watched for free now.
Where I live in SoCal, a lot of fight fans are willing to make the road trip to Vegas & pay whatever just to see Canelo fight. At least boxing fans know that it’ll be bombs away for Canelo vs. Berlanga.
Stylistically, this can be a very entertaining fight for as long as it lasts. I don’t see him defeating Canelo. I see Canelo dropping him a few times. But honestly I haven’t really studied berlanga like that but I’ve watched him fight. I’d have to assume that his skills wasn’t that special to me. I’m Puertorican originally from the BX. But I’m a boxing fan who roots for skills.. and I think Canelo got this. Also, I kinda want to see Bud/Canelo.. skill for skill.. I need to see it
This is just another boxing/alphabet organizations/canelo weakness travesty perpetrated by the crooks of we be corrupt, we be crap, and We Be taking your Change.
I wonder how much Berlanga will weigh on fight night?
Anyhow, Canelo will win by TKO 11.
Nothing wrong of Canelo being afraid of David Benavidez. Not paying for this.
I am disappointed with Canelo.
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, along with the alphabetic sanctioning bodies, are the epitome of corruption. Why allow Alvarez to keep those belts, choosing only inferior opposition, while the real challenger is kept at bay by these corrupt organisms in order to protect him like a cash cow?