It’s official. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez will put his unified WBC, WBA and WBO world titles on the line against undefeated WBA #1 mandatory contender Edgar Berlanga. The fight takes place on a September 14 Mexican Independence Day weekend pay-per-view show from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale next week.

Canelo Alvarez: “I am very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico. It’s exciting to be part of another great Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion. I am proud to contribute to this legacy and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event.”

Edgar Berlanga: “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I deserve to be here, and I’m going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Álvarez on Sept. 14. I will prove that my Puerto Rican heritage surpasses Mexican boxing, from Gómez to Trinidad to Cotto, and now to Berlanga. I will reclaim what is rightfully ours!”

The co-main event will feature reigning WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara against former two-division champion Danny “Swift” García.