Weights from Atlantic City Otto Wallin 244 vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme 226

Jason Castanon 139 vs. Arevonte Dukes 136

Justin Figueroa 159 vs. Freddy Espinoza 159

Bruce Seldon Jr. 229 vs. Isiah Margheim 243

Jacob Riley Solis 162.5 vs. James Abraham 164

Marco Romero 168 vs. Victor Pradis 168

Stacia Suttles 140 vs. Kalinda Faria 139 8 Venue: Tropicana Atlantic City

Promoter: Boxing Insider Promotions

Stream: DAZN

Canelo-Berlanga is official + co-feature set Top Rank inks Munguia

