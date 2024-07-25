Former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) has reportedly left Golden Boy and signed a multifight co-promotional deal with Top Rank. Coming off his first career loss against Canelo Alvarez in May, super middleweight Munguia will next face Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) on an ESPN platform September 20 according to the network. The bout is expected to land in Arizona. Bazinyan is currently rated WBO #2, WBA #4, WBC #6, IBF #8. Munguia is rated WBC #2, WBO #5, WBA #7, IBF #7.
Top Rank has recently let Shakur Stevenson’s contract expire, and replaced him with Munguia and unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in their all-star stable.
Kinda surprised that he left Golden Boy, but this is an interesting fight. Bazinyan’s been rated in the top ten for a ridiculously long time (you can find him in the top 10 for the WBO in 2017!) and we still don’t know how good he is really. I don’t think he’s this good and I think Munguia wins a good fight.
BUT, now that they have them both, I think Top Rank has the ability to make the most exciting fight at 168. If he does get by Bazinyan and Derevyanchenko doesn’t pull the upset, Munguia – Mbilli would be madness!
Shocking move! Too bad as I like fights being on DAZN but maybe it is the right move for Munguia.
I am curious as to why Golden Boy let Munguia go. Oscar had invested into him.
Top rank want action …with shakur sleeperson top rank will lose reputation and won’t sell tickets or fights
well mungia can expect more gift decisions , easy opponents, and some “paper” champion in his route to a big fight. , so really nothing will change golden boy or top rank . same sh.t , different day .
But Munguía give a great fights
Good moves by Top Rank, replace snoozer Shakur with action fighters. Viewership gonna rise.
Top rank has to do something. The last few telecasts have been garbage. Inoue can only fight so much.
I am kinda shocked by this move as well. Is there some behind the scenes stuff going to come out of this?