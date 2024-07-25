Former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) has reportedly left Golden Boy and signed a multifight co-promotional deal with Top Rank. Coming off his first career loss against Canelo Alvarez in May, super middleweight Munguia will next face Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) on an ESPN platform September 20 according to the network. The bout is expected to land in Arizona. Bazinyan is currently rated WBO #2, WBA #4, WBC #6, IBF #8. Munguia is rated WBC #2, WBO #5, WBA #7, IBF #7.

Top Rank has recently let Shakur Stevenson’s contract expire, and replaced him with Munguia and unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in their all-star stable.