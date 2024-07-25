Action Network spoken to Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin (26-2, 14 KOs) in an exclusive interview ahead of his clash with Onorede Ehwarieme (20-4, 19 KOs). Wallin commented on his upcoming fight, predicted Joshua vs Dubois and said that Deontay Wilder needs to put his health first.

Some top-line quotes:

AJ In Five

I think that Dubois and Joshua will be a good fight. If Dubois comes out like he did in his last fight against Hrgovic, he was hit a lot, with one-two’s. You can’t take those shots from Joshua because his punch is very, very hard.

So if he comes out the same way against Joshua, then I think Joshua wins by knockout before round five. But if Dubois has tightened up his defense a little bit and can hit Joshua with a few good shots then it could turn into an interesting fight.

Deontay Wilder Should Put His Health First

It’s just up to him. It’s not up to me or anybody else to tell him to retire or not, but, yes, looking at him, he hasn’t looked the same as he used to. But like I say, it’s up to him. If he wants to fight, then he can fight. If he doesn’t, then he should retire.

He has kids, he’s probably made good money in boxing. So I think right now that he should put his health first and just think everything through and then see what he comes up with.

Ehwarieme Doesn’t Like It When It Starts Getting Tough

In terms of his weakness, Ehwarieme doesn’t like when it starts getting tough – he’s there to be hit and once I put a little pressure on him, he’s not gonna like it.

I just have to be smart because like you say he has a 95% knockout ratio. I’ve got to be aware at all times and and be mindful of his power so I don’t walk into anything.

But it doesn’t change how I train for a fight. I’m always training very seriously and always try to do the best I can in training. But of course defense is always very important. That’s something I’m always working on.

I Would Love To Fight Whyte

I would love to fight Dillian. We were supposed to fight in 2021, actually, and then he pulled out, like, 10 days before saying he had a shoulder problem.

He went out to fight Fury, obviously. But I would love to fight him, and that could be my next fight. I think that’s a really good fight.

That would be perfect, I think, in this situation I’m in now as a free agent.