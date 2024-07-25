WBO #3 heavy Huni halts Pilcher in two WBO #8 heavyweight Justis “The Apex Warrior” Huni (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a second round KO against previously unbeaten Troy “The Titan” Pilcher (9-1-1, 7 KOs) to retain his WBO Global title on Thursday night at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Pilcher was very aggressive in round one, but Huni adjusted in round two and battered Pilcher, blasting him to the deck to prompt a stoppage at 2:20. Otto Wallin Interview Weights from Nashville Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

