WBO #8 heavyweight Justis “The Apex Warrior” Huni (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a second round KO against previously unbeaten Troy “The Titan” Pilcher (9-1-1, 7 KOs) to retain his WBO Global title on Thursday night at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Pilcher was very aggressive in round one, but Huni adjusted in round two and battered Pilcher, blasting him to the deck to prompt a stoppage at 2:20.
“WBO Global title”? Never heard of it!?…..
If two guys fighting in a bar put up a sanctioning fee one of these organizations would create a title for them.
Why is Huni ranked #3 by WBO?
The WBO got their brown envelope from Huni’s promoter!!!
– Just watched the entire fight (2 rounds) on YouTube.
– Two heavyweights punching away…..
Just check the OFFICIAL WBO rankings as of Ju;ly 15th. He’s ranked #8……not #3. But the bigger problem is that the WBO has a “Super Heavyweight Champ,” a “Interm Champ,” a “International Champ,” and the WBO Global Champ” all in the same weight division……..So does the Super Champion get to were a cape?…..