Vanessa Joanisse 174.6 vs. Claressa Shields 174.8
(WBC female heavyweight/IBF female light heavy titles
Michel Rivera 139.2. vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan 140
Shohjahon Ergashev 142 vs. Julian Smith 141.6
Cameran Pankey 123.4 vs. Shaileik Paisley 120
Gordie Russ II 153.4 vs. Josiah Shackleford 155.2
Husam Al Mashhadi 155.6 vs. Bruno Leonardo Romay 156.8
Ernesto Mercado 141.6 vs. Hector Edgardo Sarmiento 138.8
Jaquan McElroy 158.2 vs. Travis Floyd 153.6
Samantha Worthington 139.4 vs. Edina Kiss 140
Danielle Perkins 175.4 vs. Christianne Fahey 173.4
Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Promoter: Salita Promotions
TV: DAZN
Undefeated prospect Ernesto Mercado is fighting a guy who hasn’t won a fight in 5 years! A matchmaker told me the Texas Commission investigated the “lack of effort” of Mercado’s previous opponent in his last fight.
Lack of effort translates to, I’m between jobs
and need a payday.