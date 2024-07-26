Shields, Joanisse Weights from Detroit Vanessa Joanisse 174.6 vs. Claressa Shields 174.8

(WBC female heavyweight/IBF female light heavy titles Michel Rivera 139.2. vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan 140

Shohjahon Ergashev 142 vs. Julian Smith 141.6

Cameran Pankey 123.4 vs. Shaileik Paisley 120

Gordie Russ II 153.4 vs. Josiah Shackleford 155.2

Husam Al Mashhadi 155.6 vs. Bruno Leonardo Romay 156.8

Ernesto Mercado 141.6 vs. Hector Edgardo Sarmiento 138.8

Jaquan McElroy 158.2 vs. Travis Floyd 153.6

Samantha Worthington 139.4 vs. Edina Kiss 140

Danielle Perkins 175.4 vs. Christianne Fahey 173.4 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: DAZN IBF vacates Canelo's 168lb title Joyce, Chisora London Weigh-In Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

