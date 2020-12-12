

WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) scored a spectacular ninth round knockout against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night before 1,000 socially distanced fans at the SSE Arena outside London. After two slow rounds, 8:1 favorite Joshua dropped Pulev twice in round three. AJ was content to outbox Pulev in rounds four thru eight, he then dropped Pulev again in round nine. Pulev beat the count, but Joshua connected with a big right hand to put him down for the count. Time was 2:58.

After the fight, Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn took aim at a 2021 fight against WBC champ Tyson Fury.