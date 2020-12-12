WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) scored a spectacular ninth round knockout against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night before 1,000 socially distanced fans at the SSE Arena outside London. After two slow rounds, 8:1 favorite Joshua dropped Pulev twice in round three. AJ was content to outbox Pulev in rounds four thru eight, he then dropped Pulev again in round nine. Pulev beat the count, but Joshua connected with a big right hand to put him down for the count. Time was 2:58.
After the fight, Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn took aim at a 2021 fight against WBC champ Tyson Fury.
What an impressive domination by Anthony Joshua. I thought he’d fight more cautious but the warrior instinct took over and he destroyed Pulev quite easily. Who’s ready for Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua TWICE in 2021?
Pulev was a sitting target most of the fight with minimal movement. AJ simply had target practice. Pulev I think gave us more an exciting promotion of the fight with his words than he did providing a great fight. LOL
At this point in the game, I will have to say that Tyson Fury out boxes AJ for an easy win in an UD. Joshua has too much of a bad habit of staying stationery to set up his punches. I think Fury will easily take advantage of AJ’s offense and pull way ahead in the fight. KO? Possible….Not really looking for it from either guy.
I was very familiar with Pulev by name, but I never saw much of him in the ring. I was shocked at how bad he was. No head movement. Extremely limited offense. Goes to show you the state of the heavyweights today is pretty awful. What they make up for in size, many have lost in skill.
This is why a guy like Fury can be dominant. He is huge and is actually quite skillful and nimble for his size. A fight I would have loved to have seen is Vitali vs Fury. Both guys who are super tough, huge, but awkwardly graceful, and with a solid skill set. Unlike Wladimir Vitali would have taken far more chances and has the beard for it. Although they should probably allow sutures in the corner and ponchos for anyone within the first 5 rows hah.
Decent performance from AJ, showed patience and a good repertoire of punches. That chin of Pulev’s though, is it made of granite? Well done two warriors, thanks for an entertaing fight.
I guess I was watching a different fight. It was terribly boring. Jab, hold, hit behind the head, repeat. Fury blows him out or boxes his socks off. Guaranteed
totally agree , to much holding
Fury in 2!
Mixed bag for AJ. Overall solid performance, but he still wastes too much energy for his size, and he gets a bit overanxious when he has a guy hurt. Instead of setting up the knockout he just starts throwing kill shots.
Tonights version of Joshua is going to be hard to beat. He’s learned to pace himself, double up on his jab, and place / time his big shots when it counts.
I agree. Well put together combinations and super hard accurate punches. No walk over as a boxer for sure. I don’t see anyone demolishing him especially after watching that one white European fighter cutting his face up and nearly coming off with a win. Wilder is super one dimensional with no skills relying on that one straight lucky R hand. Fury is no george foreman and I thing AJ is equal as a boxer and hits harder.
Furys face getting cut up sorry.
Lol. AJ did not look good. He’s no Lennox Lewis as previous comparisons have been made. He’s not bad but Wilder or Fury got him.
Predictable
Reminds me more of Frank Bruno every fight!
Great call!!!
I expected Joshua to win as Pulev is not great but good. It was good to see the Agressiveness come back for Joshua! He definitely is among the best. I think he would be best suited to stay away from Usyk however.
2020 nothing goes right.
🙁
Can’t take anything away from a KO win. But I don’t think this guy beats Fury or Wilder. He’s built to beat slow handed strog guys. Ruiz in the same shape would be him as well. He just can’t trade.
Nothing impresses me about Joshua. This was a predictable win, and expected not to go the distance. Joshua’s opponent was a 39 year old immobile punching bag. Pulev posed no threat to Joshua in any fashion, and Joshua enjoyed the luxury of dictating when and how this fight would end. Fighting a stationary punching bag, it’s easy to throw hard punches that find their mark, easy to defend, easy to box, easy to coast, easy to rest, easy to load up, and easy to look better than you really are.
Looking better than he really is, is what it’s all about with Joshua. He needs to build the hype, needs people to think he’s a master boxer and a devastating puncher. He needs these types of mediocre, non-threatening mummies as opponents. Not impressed.