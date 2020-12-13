December 12, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Las Vegas

The 2020 saga of middleweight cult hero “Cassius” Clay Collard (9-3-3, 4 KOs) ended with an eight round unanimous decision loss to Quincy “Chico” LaVallais (10-0-1, 5 KOs). In a rematch of their June 2019 draw, LaVallais landed straight right hands all night long. Scores were 78-74, 77-75, 77-75. Collard has plans to go back to MMA in 2021.

Unbeaten light flyweight Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (13-0, 9 KOs) scored an impressive second round KO over two-time world title challenger Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-13-2, 13 KOs). A left uppercut put Juarez down for the count. Time was 2:05.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (6-1, 4 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage against Brandon Valdes (13-2, 7 KOs) in round six of a featherweight bout. Time was 2:49.

Featherweight Haven Brady Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) punished Michael Land (1-2, 1 KO) for two rounds before the bout was halted.

17-year-old welterweight Kasir Goldston (2-0, 1 KO) knocked out Llewelyn McClamy (2-1, 1 KO) in round two.

Cassius Chaney, Evan Holyfield win by KO
Joshua KOs Pulev in nine

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>