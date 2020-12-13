The 2020 saga of middleweight cult hero “Cassius” Clay Collard (9-3-3, 4 KOs) ended with an eight round unanimous decision loss to Quincy “Chico” LaVallais (10-0-1, 5 KOs). In a rematch of their June 2019 draw, LaVallais landed straight right hands all night long. Scores were 78-74, 77-75, 77-75. Collard has plans to go back to MMA in 2021.

Unbeaten light flyweight Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (13-0, 9 KOs) scored an impressive second round KO over two-time world title challenger Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-13-2, 13 KOs). A left uppercut put Juarez down for the count. Time was 2:05.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (6-1, 4 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage against Brandon Valdes (13-2, 7 KOs) in round six of a featherweight bout. Time was 2:49.

Featherweight Haven Brady Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) punished Michael Land (1-2, 1 KO) for two rounds before the bout was halted.

17-year-old welterweight Kasir Goldston (2-0, 1 KO) knocked out Llewelyn McClamy (2-1, 1 KO) in round two.