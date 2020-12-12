In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweights, Lawrence Okolie (15-0, 12 KOs) quickly demolished late sub Nikodem Jezewski (19-1-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in the Joshua-Pulev co-feature at the SSE Arena outside London. Okolie dropped Jezewski twice in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two. Time was 1:45. Okolie won the WBO International title.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Mariusz Wach (36-7, 19 KOs). Fury was cut over the left eye in a round four head clash, but ground down the 39-year-old Wach as the bout progressed. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. Hughie is WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s cousin.

Heavyweight Martin Bakole (16-1, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Sergey Kuzmin (15-2, 11 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC International title. Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.

Super welterweight Kieron Conway (16-1-1, 3 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over late stand-in Macaulay McGowan (14-2-1, 3 KOs) by scores of 100-90, 100-89, 100-89. Conway was originally slated to fight Souleymane Cissokho.

Welterweight Florian Marku (7-0-1, 5 KOs) and Jamie Stewart (2-0-1, 0 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Stewart on the canvas in round two, but managed to get a 76-76 referee’s verdict.