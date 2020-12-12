December 12, 2020
Boxing News

AIBA elects new president

Umar Kremlev is the new president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), winning the election on Saturday with 57.33 percent of the vote. Kremlev said he plans to pay off millions of dollars in debt accumulated by the AIBA under previous administrations, rebuild the credibility and trust that the AIBA once had, and restore the AIBA’s Olympic status.

The election was held virtually at AIBA’s ongoing congress due to the pandemic. It was attended by 155 National Federations from five continents.

Okolie destroys Jezewski, H. Fury tops Wach
Nagata barely keeps Japan’s 140lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>