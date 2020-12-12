Umar Kremlev is the new president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), winning the election on Saturday with 57.33 percent of the vote. Kremlev said he plans to pay off millions of dollars in debt accumulated by the AIBA under previous administrations, rebuild the credibility and trust that the AIBA once had, and restore the AIBA’s Olympic status.

The election was held virtually at AIBA’s ongoing congress due to the pandemic. It was attended by 155 National Federations from five continents.