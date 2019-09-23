Former world champion Joshua Clottey (41-5, 24 KOs) of Ghana continued his current comeback Sunday in Ghana. He stopped Azizi Mponda (15-4-2, 9 KOs) of Tanzania in round nine of a super welterweight bout. That’s two wins in a row for the 41-year-old Clottey since returning to the ring this past March after more than three years out of action.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.