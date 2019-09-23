Undefeated former world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs) is looking to regain his title when he takes on current WBC super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KOs) on PPV Saturday on the Spence-Porter card at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. At just 22 years of age, Benavidez is twelve years younger than Dirrell.



“The last six fighters I’ve faced have all talked about how they have more experience than me, and it’s true, but they’ve all been beat,” says Benavidez. “I’m not going to intimidated by anybody. Nobody scares me. I’m just here to do what I do best. I did everything right and we’ll see the results on September 28.

“I’m looking to knock Anthony Dirrell out. If we don’t get it, I’m going to give the fans a great fight. Either way, I’m looking to dominate.”