Some people say there are too many belts in boxing, but don’t tell that to heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs). He says his mission to collect every belt available to him all the way to the world title. Since making his professional debut in April 2017, Dubois has gathered six titles in just 12 fights.

They are 1) WBC Youth, 2) Southern Area, 3) English, 4) WBO European, 5) WBO Global, and 6) British. He will bid for a seventh when he challenges for the vacant Commonwealth title at the Royal Albert Hall Friday on ESPN+ against unbeaten Ebenezer Tetteh. The title of the show is “Every Belt.”

“It is a nice little array of belts there!” proclaimed Dubois. “I have been collecting them up.”

“Frank (Warren) is guiding me in that direction to pick up every belt along the way and it is looking like it is going to be that way. My path is set out, these belts are flying towards me and good fights can be put together. I can defend and win these titles.

“Carrying on doing what I am doing is most important but if I can pick up these good titles and put them on my CV, I am definitely going to go for it.”

So far, no Englishman has ever collected the full set of Area, English, British, Commonwealth, European and world titles, with English honors only having been in existence for around 16 years.

And there are a lot more belts to win after that.