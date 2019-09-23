Telemundo Boxing Fall Season 2019 All Star Boxing and Telemundo have released the Fall 2019 schedule. October 4 – Kissimmee, Florida

Osceola Heritage Park Event Center

NABO super lightweight title / 10 rounds

Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0, 12 KOs)

(Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico)

vs.

Challenger Antonio “Toño” Morán (24-4, 17 KOs)

(Mexico City, Mexico) October 11 – Mexico City, Mexico

Auditorio Blackberry

WBC Latino flyweight title / 10 rounds

Ganigan “Maravilla” Lopez (36-9, 19 KOs)

(Amecameca, State of Mexico, Mexico)

vs.

Armando “Alacrán” Torres (24-18, 18 KOs)

(Mexico City, Mexico) October 18 – Niagara Falls, New York

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Super lightweight regional title / 10 rounds

Emanuel “Pinky” Colon (16-1, 15 KOs)

(Barranquitas, Puerto Rico)

vs.

Richard “Diamante” Zamora (19-3, 12 KOs)

(San Luis Potosi, Mexico) October 25 – Mexico City

Auditorio Blackberry

WBC Latino welter title / 10 rounds

Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (22-3-1, 14 KOs)

(Mexico City, Mexico)

vs.

John Karl Sosa (14-3, 7 KOs)

