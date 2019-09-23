All Star Boxing and Telemundo have released the Fall 2019 schedule.
October 4 – Kissimmee, Florida
Osceola Heritage Park Event Center
NABO super lightweight title / 10 rounds
Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0, 12 KOs)
(Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico)
vs.
Challenger Antonio “Toño” Morán (24-4, 17 KOs)
(Mexico City, Mexico)
October 11 – Mexico City, Mexico
Auditorio Blackberry
WBC Latino flyweight title / 10 rounds
Ganigan “Maravilla” Lopez (36-9, 19 KOs)
(Amecameca, State of Mexico, Mexico)
vs.
Armando “Alacrán” Torres (24-18, 18 KOs)
(Mexico City, Mexico)
October 18 – Niagara Falls, New York
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
Super lightweight regional title / 10 rounds
Emanuel “Pinky” Colon (16-1, 15 KOs)
(Barranquitas, Puerto Rico)
vs.
Richard “Diamante” Zamora (19-3, 12 KOs)
(San Luis Potosi, Mexico)
October 25 – Mexico City
Auditorio Blackberry
WBC Latino welter title / 10 rounds
Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (22-3-1, 14 KOs)
(Mexico City, Mexico)
vs.
John Karl Sosa (14-3, 7 KOs)
(Caguas, Puerto Rico)
