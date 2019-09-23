By Sam DiTusa at ringside

Super middleweight Mike “Imagine Me” Gavronski improved to (26-3-1, 15 KOs) and collected the WBC Intercontinental Americas title with an impressive sixth round knockout of tough Tommy Hughes (9-2, 4 KOs) in front of 1500 Chicago boxing fans in Hughes’ backyard of Rosemont, Illinois. The fight was the main event of promoter Bobby Hitz’ latest installment of the “Rosemont Rumble” series.

Hughes, a big fan favorite, brought youth, size, heart, and strength to the ring at the Rosemont Dome, but it was Gavronski’s fortitude which enabled the veteran fighter to prevail.

Hughes started fast and used a short jab and left hook to score well in the first two rounds. Gavronski countered with a solid body attack and relentless pressure, occasionally using a basic jab/right hand combination to score at will. The tide began to change in round three as Gavronski found the range on his long left jab. Gavronski next put a sharp, hard right hand behind the jab which began to have an effect on Hughes.

Hughes used his last bullets in round four as he landed some left hooks which had no effect on Gavronski. Near the end of round five, Gavronski wobbled Hughes with two solid combinations, but Hughes managed to pull himself through. The end came in round six After Gravonski landed three consecutive right hands which crumpled Hughes to the canvas.