In a clash between former world champions, Alfredo “Perro” Angulo (26-7, 21 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin (34-2-1, 23 KOs) in a super middleweight war on Saturday night at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The bout was an entertaining slugfest with both fighters landing big shots. Quillin was busier, Angulo landed the harder shots. In the end, scores were 96-94 Quillin, 97-93, 96-94 Angulo.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
fight of the year candidate no doubt. wow. what a fan friendly bout.
Angulo is washed up. How Quillen ever won a tittle still perplexes me. I hope Angulo keeps getting fights with fighters who have a name, but can’t fight. If he gets in the ring with a live fighter, he’s going to get hurt. Defense was never his strong point. If you can’t beat him at this point, you are either washed up yourself, or just can’t fight.
Really!?!? These two guys just beat the crap out of each other and you can’t say one good thing about the fight? I don’t understand how you so called boxing fans only come on here to spit nothing but negativity. Yes both of these guys are shot fighters but i sure enjoyed the fight. Great effort from both guys!!
Canyada Luis you’re a little bitch!
Enjoy boxing for what it is and STFU!. This was the fight of the year so far. I think you are missing the whole point of boxing.
Congratulations to Alfredo “Perrro” Angelo! Always been a tough competitor.
Unfortunately, Quillin is shot and had this fight gone 12, he might have been seriously hurt.
He needs to retire.
Angulo was Angulo, just older and slower.
Congrats to El Perro he wore down Quillin and almost dropped him a could of times. Abel Sanchez doing a great job with Angulo. He eats too many shots but thats always been his style. I could not understand why everyone made Quillin a massive favourite as he is wasked up too and boxes too infrequently. The long layoffs between fights affected Quillin more than El Perro. El Perro has the more straightforward style and just walked Quillin down all night long.
Nice to see the underdog get the win unlike the Jo Jo Doaz v Cuadro fight.
This is what fans want !! Great fight !
Congratulations to Angulo! How about a rematch with Kermit Cintron?