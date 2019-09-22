Angulo beats Quillin by split decision In a clash between former world champions, Alfredo “Perro” Angulo (26-7, 21 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin (34-2-1, 23 KOs) in a super middleweight war on Saturday night at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The bout was an entertaining slugfest with both fighters landing big shots. Quillin was busier, Angulo landed the harder shots. In the end, scores were 96-94 Quillin, 97-93, 96-94 Angulo. JoJo Diaz beats Cuadro in snoozer Diaz-Cuadro Undercard Results

