Undefeated WBO #11 middleweight Marcelo “El Terrible” Cóceres (28-0-1, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Germán “The Hammer” Peralta (7-6-5, 0 KOs) on Saturday night at Club Atlético Huracán in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Cóceres dropped Peralta in round four with a pair of liver shots and went on to win 98-91, 97-92 and 99-90 to claim the vacant WBA Fedebol title.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super lightweight Nicolás “El Elegante” Andino (12-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Gustavo “Peluquín” Reales (6-6, 3 KOs) in the third round.