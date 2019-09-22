September 22, 2019
Boxing Results

WBO #11 middleweight Coceres still unbeaten

Undefeated WBO #11 middleweight Marcelo “El Terrible” Cóceres (28-0-1, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Germán “The Hammer” Peralta (7-6-5, 0 KOs) on Saturday night at Club Atlético Huracán in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Coceres Peralta
Photo: Ramon Cairo – Argentina Boxing Promotions

Cóceres dropped Peralta in round four with a pair of liver shots and went on to win 98-91, 97-92 and 99-90 to claim the vacant WBA Fedebol title.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super lightweight Nicolás “El Elegante” Andino (12-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Gustavo “Peluquín” Reales (6-6, 3 KOs) in the third round.

Angulo beats Quillin by split decision
WBC #11 Kuga halts Fujiwara, keeps Japanese 122lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>